Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 14:34
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVE

    Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will be diversified, Aizhan Bizhanova, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, told Report.

    The deputy minister highlighted the importance of restructuring the trade composition between the two countries: "Our main goal is to diversify trade. Priority should be given to high value-added products rather than raw materials. This will contribute to GDP and foster the emergence of a new generation of producers."

    Bizhanova also stressed the significance of mutual recognition of each country's products: "Goods manufactured in Azerbaijan will enter the Kazakh market, and Kazakh products will be introduced to the Azerbaijani market. Consumers must become familiar with each other's goods and engage in mutual trade. To support this, we are launching pilot projects within retail networks."

    Kazakhstan Azerbaijan economic diversification Aizhan Bizhanova trade turnover
    Qazaxıstanlı nazir müavini: "Azərbaycan ilə ticarət dövriyyəsi şaxələndiriləcək" - EKSKLÜZİV
    Казахстан и Азербайджан намерены диверсифицировать торговый оборот - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    14:44

    Brazilian scholar: Global community must compel Belgium to acknowledge crimes in DR Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan

    Military
    14:34

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    14:32
    Photo

    Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impact

    Foreign policy
    14:31
    Photo

    Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keys

    Domestic policy
    14:29

    Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand

    Business
    14:08

    Researcher: No one talks about deaths in Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB mull improving business environment

    Business
    All News Feed