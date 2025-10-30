Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVE

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will be diversified, Aizhan Bizhanova, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, told Report.

The deputy minister highlighted the importance of restructuring the trade composition between the two countries: "Our main goal is to diversify trade. Priority should be given to high value-added products rather than raw materials. This will contribute to GDP and foster the emergence of a new generation of producers."

Bizhanova also stressed the significance of mutual recognition of each country's products: "Goods manufactured in Azerbaijan will enter the Kazakh market, and Kazakh products will be introduced to the Azerbaijani market. Consumers must become familiar with each other's goods and engage in mutual trade. To support this, we are launching pilot projects within retail networks."