Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan developing export-oriented projects - EXCLUSIVE

The possibility of implementing export-oriented investment projects in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is being considered, Ainur Amirbekova, executive director of the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, told Report on the sidelines of the Eurasian Franchising Forum in Baku.

According to her, once the Middle Corridor is fully operational, it will be necessary to ensure stable trade flows.

"Export routes from Kazakhstan and import routes from Azerbaijan are currently being developed, and transit routes are being developed.

Kazakhstan has already developed a package of proposals, and similar initiatives are currently being received from its Azerbaijani partners. This will allow us to promote products in the domestic markets of both countries through retail, distribution, franchising, and the launch of new projects," Ainur Amirbekova noted.

She added that requests for exports of Azerbaijani products from various countries are actively growing.

"Azerbaijan has opened pavilions on 15 global marketplaces. This has generated great interest among us, and we would like to collaborate in this area," emphasized the executive director of QazTrade.

According to Amirbekova, one of the key goals is to increase trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to $1 billion. "In this regard, we are currently working on developing specific support measures aimed specifically at developing joint products between enterprises of the two countries," she said.

The QazTrade representative believes that a significant portion of success depends on the development of the Middle Corridor, which will become the main instrument for sustainable trade relations. She also noted that the practical implementation of a memorandum of cooperation between QazTrade and KOBIA (Small and Medium Business Development Agency) is currently underway, providing for the development of partnership projects and the exchange of experience.