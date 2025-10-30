Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan developing export-oriented projects - EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 13:50
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan developing export-oriented projects - EXCLUSIVE

    The possibility of implementing export-oriented investment projects in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is being considered, Ainur Amirbekova, executive director of the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, told Report on the sidelines of the Eurasian Franchising Forum in Baku.

    According to her, once the Middle Corridor is fully operational, it will be necessary to ensure stable trade flows.

    "Export routes from Kazakhstan and import routes from Azerbaijan are currently being developed, and transit routes are being developed.

    Kazakhstan has already developed a package of proposals, and similar initiatives are currently being received from its Azerbaijani partners. This will allow us to promote products in the domestic markets of both countries through retail, distribution, franchising, and the launch of new projects," Ainur Amirbekova noted.

    She added that requests for exports of Azerbaijani products from various countries are actively growing.

    "Azerbaijan has opened pavilions on 15 global marketplaces. This has generated great interest among us, and we would like to collaborate in this area," emphasized the executive director of QazTrade.

    According to Amirbekova, one of the key goals is to increase trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to $1 billion. "In this regard, we are currently working on developing specific support measures aimed specifically at developing joint products between enterprises of the two countries," she said.

    The QazTrade representative believes that a significant portion of success depends on the development of the Middle Corridor, which will become the main instrument for sustainable trade relations. She also noted that the practical implementation of a memorandum of cooperation between QazTrade and KOBIA (Small and Medium Business Development Agency) is currently underway, providing for the development of partnership projects and the exchange of experience.

    QazTrade Azerbaijan Ainur Amirbekova
    Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan ixracyönümlü layihələr hazırlayır - EKSKLÜZİV
    Казахстан и Азербайджан готовят экспортно-ориентированные проекты - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    14:44

    Brazilian scholar: Global community must compel Belgium to acknowledge crimes in DR Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan

    Military
    14:34

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    14:32
    Photo

    Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impact

    Foreign policy
    14:31
    Photo

    Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keys

    Domestic policy
    14:29

    Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand

    Business
    14:08

    Researcher: No one talks about deaths in Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB mull improving business environment

    Business
    All News Feed