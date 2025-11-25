Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Jabbarov mulls economic prospects with Pakistan's deputy PM

    Business
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 16:55
    Jabbarov mulls economic prospects with Pakistan's deputy PM

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed expanding joint trade activities, focusing on priority sectors, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of our visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we were pleased to meet with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. We highlighted the prospects for advancing economic cooperation and discussed opportunities to expand joint activities in trade, energy, industry, transit, tourism, and other priority areas," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    Azərbaycan və Pakistan ticarətin genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Джаббаров обсудил с вице-премьером Пакистана экономические перспективы

