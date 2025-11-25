Jabbarov mulls economic prospects with Pakistan's deputy PM
Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed expanding joint trade activities, focusing on priority sectors, Report informs.
"Within the framework of our visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we were pleased to meet with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. We highlighted the prospects for advancing economic cooperation and discussed opportunities to expand joint activities in trade, energy, industry, transit, tourism, and other priority areas," Jabbarov wrote on X.
