Istanbul will play host to Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia business forum

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The fifth Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia business forum will be held on November 16 in Istanbul.

Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AzPromo), forum will be held on November 16, with the support of the Ministry of Economics and Azpromo.

During the event, members of the Azerbaijani delegation will hold bilateral meetings, in order to find new business partners and establish business relations. Persons wishing to participate in the forum, may contact AzPromo.