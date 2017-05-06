ISESCO Director General: Creation of free trade zone in Azerbaijan will attract a stream of investors from all over the world

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ The creation of a free trade zone in Azerbaijan will attract a stream of investors from around the world.

Report informs, Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Dr.Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri has said: "This is a very powerful initiative of Azerbaijan. A free trade zone in any country is a place where trade is carried out without restrictions and undue taxes. This initiative will attract a stream of investors from all over the world who will begin to build factories, create companies, and provide new jobs. All this, of course, will enrich the country's economy. The policy of Azerbaijan has always been open and has never been limited to a single right method or ideology. Here we see a lively, economic process, striving for a productive partnership, " Altwaijri said.