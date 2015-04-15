Iranian businessmen to visit Azerbaijan

Sari, Iran. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Businessmen of Mazandaran province are going to visit Azerbaijan during the next two months, This was stated by the Head of industry and commerce of Mazandaran,Omrar Mohammad Mohammadi to Report journalists, who had been sent to this region.

According to him, they are preparing now: "I hope that the visit will be carried out within the next two months. The main purpose of the visit is to find ways of cooperation in the fields of trade, tourism, agriculture, industry, transport and fishing. We are interested in the development of trade relations. Currently, the trade turnover makes up to 120 million USD, the products to 60 million USD are transported through the sea, and the remaining part to 60 million USD - by land. At the same time, wer are interested in exporting our products to Russia and other countries through Azerbaijan, but there are some problems with transportation and transit corridors".