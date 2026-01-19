Investments in Azerbaijan's economy fall almost 6%

In 2025, investments totaling 21.226 billion manats were directed into Azerbaijan's fixed capital, a 5.6% decrease compared to 2024, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

Investments in the oil and gas sector decreased by 10.3%, while investments in the non-oil and gas sector decreased by 3.9%.

Of the total investments utilized, 10.972 billion manats, or 51.7%, were directed into manufacturing, 7.179 billion manats (33.8%) into services, and 3.74 billion manats (14.5%) into residential construction. Domestic investment amounted to 17.023 billion manats, representing 80.2% of total fixed capital investment.

Some 16.018 billion manats, or 75.5% of fixed capital investment, were directly allocated to construction and installation work.

($1=1.7 manats)