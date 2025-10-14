Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibition
Business
- 14 October, 2025
- 10:28
President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh (Rebuild Karabakh-2025), taking place in Baku.
According to Report, the message was read out by the event host, Metin Akhundov.
