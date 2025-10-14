Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibition

    Business
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 10:28
    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibition

    President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh (Rebuild Karabakh-2025), taking place in Baku.

    According to Report, the message was read out by the event host, Metin Akhundov.

    Ilham Aliyev Rebuild Karabakh-2025
    İlham Əliyev "Rebuild Karabakh-2025" sərgisinin iştirakçılarına müraciət ünvanlayıb
    Ильхам Алиев направил обращение участникам выставки Rebuild Karabakh-2025

    Latest News

    10:36

    UN official: No sustainable development without quality education

    Education and science
    10:30

    ASCO triples cargo transport volume outside Caspian in 9 years

    Infrastructure
    10:28

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibition

    Business
    10:23

    Price of Azeri Light crude slightly drops on world market

    Energy
    10:17

    Ramiz Rzayev: Courts safeguard fundamental values of society in democratic states

    Foreign policy
    10:10

    Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran to establish joint working group on road transport

    Domestic policy
    10:03

    Gold and silver prices reach new all-time highs

    Finance
    09:57

    Donald Trump to visit Malaysia for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement

    Other countries
    09:51

    Fish stock assessment expedition begins in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    All News Feed