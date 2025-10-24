Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Hungary proposes implementation of Turkic Genome Project

    Business
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 15:41
    Hungary proposes implementation of Turkic Genome Project

    Hungary has proposed the implementation of the Turkic Genome Project, aimed at mapping the genetic profile of Turkic peoples, according to Tamás Torma, Hungary's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "This is a field that has brought international recognition to Hungary's Medical University and Research Institute," the ambassador said during the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy in Baku.

    Torma also emphasized that both full and observer members of the OTS possess rich natural resources and favorable geographic positioning: "Potential areas of cooperation include space observation, research into methods for combating desertification, and the use of artificial intelligence in water resource management. I would like to highlight that the OTS Institute for Drought Prevention is based in Budapest, and we are ready to collaborate in this area."

    He added that Hungary actively participates in European technological, industrial, and social programs and is prepared to work with the OTS in these fields: "We have extensive experience in digital and green technologies. That's why we are ready to face major challenges in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G networks, robotics, supercomputers, and blockchain. We've gained experience in developing national strategies and regulations to address these challenges-and in some cases, we've even harmonized technologies and applications ahead of the European Union. We believe continued cooperation will contribute to the development of our national innovation ecosystems. By sharing our best practices, we can learn from one another."

    Hungary Turkic states OTS Tamás Torma Turkic Genome Project
    Macarıstan səfiri: "Türk Genom Layihəsi"nin həyata keçirilməsini təklif edirik
    Посол Венгрии: Предлагаем реализацию Тюркского геномного проекта

    Latest News

    16:41

    Man wielding knife arrested near US embassy in Tokyo

    Other countries
    16:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, OTS discuss cooperation priorities

    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo

    Implementation of AI, inclusivity in social services mulled at SOCGOV-2025

    Social security
    15:50

    Azerbaijan approves action plan for Shusha as ECO tourism capital 2026

    Tourism
    15:49

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace exists not only on paper, but in practice

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Four killed, many more injured as man detonates explosive device in Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:41

    Hungary proposes implementation of Turkic Genome Project

    Business
    15:30

    EU, Uzbekistan ink new Enhanced Partnership, Cooperation Agreement

    Other countries
    15:21

    Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Investment Fund may begin financing int'l projects

    Business
    All News Feed