Hungary proposes implementation of Turkic Genome Project

Hungary has proposed the implementation of the Turkic Genome Project, aimed at mapping the genetic profile of Turkic peoples, according to Tamás Torma, Hungary's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"This is a field that has brought international recognition to Hungary's Medical University and Research Institute," the ambassador said during the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy in Baku.

Torma also emphasized that both full and observer members of the OTS possess rich natural resources and favorable geographic positioning: "Potential areas of cooperation include space observation, research into methods for combating desertification, and the use of artificial intelligence in water resource management. I would like to highlight that the OTS Institute for Drought Prevention is based in Budapest, and we are ready to collaborate in this area."

He added that Hungary actively participates in European technological, industrial, and social programs and is prepared to work with the OTS in these fields: "We have extensive experience in digital and green technologies. That's why we are ready to face major challenges in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G networks, robotics, supercomputers, and blockchain. We've gained experience in developing national strategies and regulations to address these challenges-and in some cases, we've even harmonized technologies and applications ahead of the European Union. We believe continued cooperation will contribute to the development of our national innovation ecosystems. By sharing our best practices, we can learn from one another."