​Head of the IMF is accused

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ France brings charges to the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde.

Report informs citing Agence France-Presse, she is suspected of criminal negligence as Finance Minister during the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy. Lagarde, in turn, has stated that she did not intend to resign from her post as Head of the IMF due to charges related to her previous activities.

Christine Lagarde passes the so-called "Tapie case". In 1990, businessman Bernard Tapie took a loan from the subsidiary bank of the French financial giant "Credit Lyonnais" to buy shares in the "Adidas" company and in 1993 the same "Credit Lyonnais" created a consortium and under the instruction of Tapie sold his share in the "Adidas”. In fact, according to the investigation, the bank sold the company to itself with the help of offshore schemes.