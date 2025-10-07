Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Halal industry to grow in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and Nakhchivan

    Business
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 11:58
    Halal industry to grow in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and Nakhchivan

    The liberated territories and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan offer strong potential for the development of the halal industry, according to Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA), Report informs.

    Speaking at the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB), Tahmazli noted that these opportunities will become viable once the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) officially recognizes the areas as disease-free zones.

    "I invite Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to actively participate in this process both in Nakhchivan and in the liberated regions," he said.

    Tahmazli also emphasized that AFSA conducts regular inspections and monitoring activities to assess compliance with food safety regulations. He stated that halal-certified products remain under special scrutiny to protect consumer rights, ensure public health, and support the growth of halal-compliant products in the market.

    AQTA: İşğaldan azad olunmuş ərazilər və Naxçıvanda halal sənayenin inkişafı üçün əlverişli şərait yaranacaq
    АПБА: На освобожденных территориях и в Нахчыване будут созданы условия для развития халяльной индустрии

