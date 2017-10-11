Germany-Azerbaijan trade worth about 3 bln EUR last year

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Germany ranks the 6th among world countries for the volume of oil exported from Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy to Azerbaijan, Theresa Schönfeld said at the Germany-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku.

According to her, in 2015, Azerbaijan has exported 5.3 mln tons of crude oil to Germany. The figures for 2016 were not disclosed.

"80% of German trade turnover with the South Caucasus countries accounted for Azerbaijan. The two countries traded worth 2.9 bln EUR in 2016".