Georgia's foreign trade rises 9.1% to $18.54B in nine months

In January-September 2025, Georgia conducted foreign trade operations worth $18.54 billion, marking a 9.1% increase compared to the same period last year, Report says, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

During the past year, the country's exports grew by 7.7% to $5.15 billion, while imports increased by 9.7% to $13.39 billion.

As a result, Georgia recorded a trade deficit of $8.24 billion over the nine months, accounting for 44.4% of the total foreign trade turnover.