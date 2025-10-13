Georgia's foreign trade rises 9.1% to $18.54B in nine months
Business
- 13 October, 2025
- 12:11
In January-September 2025, Georgia conducted foreign trade operations worth $18.54 billion, marking a 9.1% increase compared to the same period last year, Report says, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.
During the past year, the country's exports grew by 7.7% to $5.15 billion, while imports increased by 9.7% to $13.39 billion.
As a result, Georgia recorded a trade deficit of $8.24 billion over the nine months, accounting for 44.4% of the total foreign trade turnover.
Latest News
13:13
bp: Shafag solar project progressing on scheduleEnergy
13:01
ADB announces tender for Baku Metro decarbonization projectFinance
13:00
Overchuk: Moscow, Baku, and Tehran develop logistics to Persian GulfInfrastructure
12:47
Foreigners of Turkic origin to be able to work in Türkiye on equal basis with country's citizensRegion
12:46
Azerbaijan's economy grows over 1%Finance
12:41
President awards group of railway workersDomestic policy
12:38
Over 176,000 vehicles used North-South corridor so far this yearForeign policy
12:37
TÜRKPA develops projects to promote linguistic unity in Turkic worldRegion
12:32