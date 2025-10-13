Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Georgia's foreign trade rises 9.1% to $18.54B in nine months

    Business
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 12:11
    In January-September 2025, Georgia conducted foreign trade operations worth $18.54 billion, marking a 9.1% increase compared to the same period last year, Report says, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

    During the past year, the country's exports grew by 7.7% to $5.15 billion, while imports increased by 9.7% to $13.39 billion.

    As a result, Georgia recorded a trade deficit of $8.24 billion over the nine months, accounting for 44.4% of the total foreign trade turnover.

    Georgia foreign trade
    Gürcüstanın xarici ticarət dövriyyəsi 9 % artıb
    Внешнеторговый оборот Грузии за 9 месяцев вырос на 9%

