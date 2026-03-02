Fondo Strategico Italiano explores cooperation opportunities in Azerbaijan

State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has announced that Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), one of Italy's leading private equity management firms and a long-time partner of the SOFAZ, is assessing potential cooperation opportunities in the Azerbaijani market, Report informs.

According to SOFAZ, an event titled "Azerbaijan–Italy Business and Investment Relations" was held during the visit of a delegation of Italian companies to the country.

The event aimed to deepen strategic investment partnership between the two countries, establish direct business ties in areas of mutual interest, and create a sustainable platform for economic cooperation.

Senior representatives of several government institutions, as well as high-level private sector participants engaged with the support and coordination of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), took part in the event.

Opening remarks were delivered by SOFAZ Executive Director Israfil Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov, and Italy's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Luca Di Gianfrancesco.

Later, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev and FSI Chief Executive Officer Maurizio Tamagnini gave presentations outlining priority areas for investment cooperation between the two countries.

Speakers discussed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Italy economic relations, investment opportunities in priority sectors, the favorable business environment, and the expansion of institutional cooperation.

The event also featured interactive discussions among participants, evaluation of cooperation prospects in specific sectors, and the organization of bilateral meetings.