Farhad Ashurbayli: Karabakh Cup Culinary Championship aims to promote Karabakh cuisine

The Karabakh Cup Culinary Championship, organized as part of the Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibition, aims to promote Karabakh cuisine among youth and the wider public, Farhad Ashurbayli, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association, told Report.

"Young professionals should study regional and national cuisine. To this end, masterclasses and competitions are held so that they can apply the knowledge gained in their future lives. Today, more than 120 young people are participating in the competition, with the main age group being 19 to 25 years old. Our jury consists of renowned chefs, restaurant managers, and specialists with 30-40 years of experience," Ashurbayli noted.

He emphasized that honorary guests from Uzbekistan and Türkiye are participating in the championship, who will present their national cuisines, conduct masterclasses, and serve as jury members.