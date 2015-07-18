Exports from Azerbaijan to the EU sharply reduced

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Exports from Azerbaijan to EU countries declined, while imports increased.

Report informs referring to the information given by the State Customs Committee, in January-June of this year, Azerbaijan exported to these countries in sum of 3 billion 805.2 million USD. This is 35.17% less than the same period of last year. According to the information, export to these countries covers 61.06% of the country's total exports.

During this period, imports from these countries increased 3.65% annually in the first half of the current year and reached 1 billion 325.4 mln AZN. According to the information, import from these countries covers 28.21% of the country's total imports.

21.23% of the country's total exports accounted for Italy. In comparison with the same period of previous year, exports to Italy reduced by 51.33% and made 1,322,9 million USD, but imports increased by 2,2 and constituted to 231.7 million USD. This makes 4.93% of the country's total imports.