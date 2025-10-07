Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Exhibition showcases halal industry at AZHAB Forum

    Business
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 18:10
    Exhibition showcases halal industry at AZHAB Forum

    As part of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum held in Baku, an exhibition of the halal industry is underway, Report informs.

    About 30 local and international companies are presenting their products and services. In addition to Azerbaijani firms, exhibitors from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Kyrgyzstan display items in categories such as food, perfumery, cosmetics, textiles, accessories, and more.

    Several public institutions and organizations also have stands, including, Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (under the State Agency for Consumer Protection and Antimonopoly Regulation), Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), Azerbaijan Culinary Experts Association, Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Producers Association, and Pakistan‑Azerbaijan Trade Chamber.

    The exhibition, which concludes tomorrow, offers both local and foreign companies lots of opportunities.

    AZHAB Halal industry exhibition Baku
    Photo
    Bakıda halal məhsulların sərgisi keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку проходит выставка халяльной продукции

    Latest News

    19:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank attends IORWG's annual conference

    Finance
    19:24

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:06

    WB: Azerbaijan needs to increase server capacity for AI implementation

    ICT
    18:53
    Photo

    Official luncheon hosted in honor of heads of state and government attending OTS Summit in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    18:48

    Erdogan, Putin discuss regional developments and bilateral ties over phone

    Region
    18:42

    Binali Yildirim: Co-op, solidarity among Turkic states grow stronger each day

    Region
    18:28

    WB: Azerbaijan's economy will grow by an average of 1.8% in 2025-2027

    Finance
    18:23

    Baku-Khankandi Azerbaijan cycling tour to be held in May 2026

    Individual sports
    All News Feed