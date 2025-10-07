Exhibition showcases halal industry at AZHAB Forum

As part of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum held in Baku, an exhibition of the halal industry is underway, Report informs.

About 30 local and international companies are presenting their products and services. In addition to Azerbaijani firms, exhibitors from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Kyrgyzstan display items in categories such as food, perfumery, cosmetics, textiles, accessories, and more.

Several public institutions and organizations also have stands, including, Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (under the State Agency for Consumer Protection and Antimonopoly Regulation), Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), Azerbaijan Culinary Experts Association, Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Producers Association, and Pakistan‑Azerbaijan Trade Chamber.

The exhibition, which concludes tomorrow, offers both local and foreign companies lots of opportunities.