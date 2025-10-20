Exchange transactions account for 22% of Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover

Overall, according to this year's statistics, exchange transactions account for approximately 22% of all trade turnover between Belarus and Azerbaijan, Yaroslav Kovalchuk, head of the Foreign Economic Activity Department at the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE), said in an interview with Report.

According to Kovalchuk, presently, 176 Azerbaijani economic entities are accredited on BUCE, with 38 of them joining this year alone.

"Most Azerbaijani companies actively participate in trading and are the main buyers of Belarusian sawn timber products. Currently, Azerbaijan is among the top five countries by exchange activity. Russia ranks first, followed by China, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Poland.

In terms of volume, trade turnover with Azerbaijan through the exchange for 2024-2025 amounted to $175 million, and currently consists solely of Belarusian exports. The largest share is accounted for by sawn timber exports ($171.9 million), with the remainder coming from Belarusian milk powder, butter, meat by-products, and white crystal sugar," he said.

Kovalchuk noted that there is a positive trend in Belarusian agricultural producers entering the Azerbaijani market through BUCE mechanisms: "While agricultural products accounted for approximately 1% of exchange exports in 2024, this figure now exceeds 3%. This indicates not only an increase in share but also an increase in actual supply volumes."

