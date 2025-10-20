Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Exchange transactions account for 22% of Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover

    Business
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 17:34
    Exchange transactions account for 22% of Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover

    Overall, according to this year's statistics, exchange transactions account for approximately 22% of all trade turnover between Belarus and Azerbaijan, Yaroslav Kovalchuk, head of the Foreign Economic Activity Department at the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE), said in an interview with Report.

    According to Kovalchuk, presently, 176 Azerbaijani economic entities are accredited on BUCE, with 38 of them joining this year alone.

    "Most Azerbaijani companies actively participate in trading and are the main buyers of Belarusian sawn timber products. Currently, Azerbaijan is among the top five countries by exchange activity. Russia ranks first, followed by China, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Poland.

    In terms of volume, trade turnover with Azerbaijan through the exchange for 2024-2025 amounted to $175 million, and currently consists solely of Belarusian exports. The largest share is accounted for by sawn timber exports ($171.9 million), with the remainder coming from Belarusian milk powder, butter, meat by-products, and white crystal sugar," he said.

    Kovalchuk noted that there is a positive trend in Belarusian agricultural producers entering the Azerbaijani market through BUCE mechanisms: "While agricultural products accounted for approximately 1% of exchange exports in 2024, this figure now exceeds 3%. This indicates not only an increase in share but also an increase in actual supply volumes."

    Read the full interview here.

    Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange Yaroslav Kovalchuk Azerbaijan exchange transactions
    BUƏB rəsmisi: Belarus və Azərbaycanın ticarət dövriyyəsinin 22 %-ə yaxını birja əqdləridir
    Около 22% товарооборота Беларуси и Азербайджана обеспечивают биржевые сделки

    Latest News

    17:54

    Azerbaijan discloses number of breast cancer patients

    Health
    17:45

    Massive fire at Bangladesh's main international airport could cost country $1B

    Other countries
    17:44

    Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts amputee football team for dinner

    Other
    17:34

    Exchange transactions account for 22% of Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover

    Business
    17:16

    Agency chief: Social protection issues to be addressed at international conference in Baku

    Social security
    17:06

    Colombia recalls ambassador from US over Trump's statements on drug trafficking

    Other countries
    17:06

    Speaker: Armenia planted landmines across occupied Azerbaijani territories

    Foreign policy
    16:51

    Impossible for Putin's plane to enter Lithuanian airspace, FM Budrys says

    Other countries
    16:37

    Ukrainian FM supports EU gas funding tools, eyes alternative routes

    Other countries
    All News Feed