Euronews: AIREX exhibition in Baku provided different approaches to property development

Euronews has produced a report on the first Azerbaijan International Real Estate Exhibition (AIREX) in Baku, focusing on Azerbaijan's investment opportunities and urban development.

According to Report, the piece examines affordable housing, urban planning and the application of new technologies in the real estate sector.

Euronews notes that the exhibition brought together developers and investors amid large-scale transformation in Baku and the reconstruction of Garabagh, where demand for new housing and public infrastructure is emerging.

AIREX organizer Riad Salayev said that more than 70 companies from 14 countries had participated in the event. He noted that the exhibition serves as a platform for interaction between investors, buyers and businesses, with the aim of attracting more regional and international participants.

According to the material, Azerbaijan's ambitions go beyond attracting investment and include transforming cities, expanding business opportunities and creating spaces for living and working. At the same time, new residential neighbourhoods should be developed alongside schools, healthcare facilities, transport links and other essential infrastructure.

Marcelina Zielinska, a board member of international architectural firm Chapman Taylor, noted that successful urban development requires a comprehensive approach.

"City is a selection of layers. It is architecture, but it's also business, economy, it's location, it's climate, it's community. When you think as a planner, of course you need to consider things you influence. So, yes, architecture, but also roads infrastructure, green areas, public spaces. These are actually the spaces between places that we need to think of to design a successful city," she said.

The report also highlights Chapman Taylor's involvement in developing master plans for Shusha and Jabrayil, as well as certain districts of Aghdam and Fuzuli.

Euronews notes that AIREX provided an opportunity to examine different approaches to property development, from affordable housing and urban planning to digital services and tourism infrastructure.

The task ahead is to turn investment into places that serve the people who live there, including providing homes, services, transport and public spaces that make neighbourhoods work, the article said.