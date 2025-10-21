Estonian expert: Azerbaijan creates trustworthy environment for investments

The process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia creates a new dynamic for the development of logistics and investments, opening up enormous opportunities for the entire region, Estonian expert Sven Sester said during the business forum Central Baltic - Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"From a logistical point of view, Azerbaijan and Armenia - not only through Georgia but also in the region as a whole - are forming a more peaceful and stable environment. This creates a trustful atmosphere for investments, especially here in Azerbaijan. I believe this is a very positive prospect for the future," noted Sven Sester.

He emphasized that economic relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia already have a solid foundation, but have potential for further development.

"Currently, about 95% of exports from Azerbaijan to Estonia consist of mineral fuels. Approximately 10% of Estonian exports to Azerbaijan are live animals," clarified the expert.

Sven Sester added that one of Estonia's strengths remains information technology and e-governance systems, which can become a promising area of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"When Estonia does business with Azerbaijani partners, it's important to understand that it's always a matter of trust and friendship. Our countries have good contacts not only at the commercial and business levels but also at the political level," he emphasized.