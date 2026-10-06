Elnur Soltanov calls for new framework for Azerbaijan-Germany energy ties

Stay up to date with the top news!

The time has come to establish a new framework for energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany, according to Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov, Report informs.

Speaking at the Germany-Azerbaijan Connectivity Conference in Baku titled Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure, Transport, Logistics, Green Energy and Digitalization Along the Middle Corridor, Soltanov noted that Azerbaijan has long been a reliable supplier of oil to Germany and that natural gas has added a new dimension to bilateral energy cooperation since 2026.

"Today, Germany's Uniper, SEFE, and VNG companies purchase Azerbaijani gas. Looking ahead, our priority is to further expand this partnership in renewable energy, energy connectivity, energy efficiency, and the broader energy transition," he said.

The deputy minister highlighted Azerbaijan's 157 GW offshore wind energy potential in the Caspian Sea, planned 8 GW of wind and solar projects by 2032, Central Asia's vast renewable energy resources, and strategic electricity interconnectors as important opportunities for Europe's energy security and transition.

"Our goal is to connect this potential to European markets through several complementary routes, including the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Corridor, and western connections through Georgia and Nakhchivan to Türkiye and Europe. The TRIPP project also offers additional potential," he said.

Soltanov further stated that a final investment decision on the 4 GW Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor is targeted for 2029, with phased commissioning planned from 2032 onward.

He also invited German companies to participate in the Green Energy Corridor Investment and Partnership Forum, scheduled to be held in Baku on October 22, to explore technical, financial, and commercial opportunities related to the project.