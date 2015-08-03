Economy and Industry Minister on a visit to Iran

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Economy and Industry Minister Shahin Mustafayev is on a visit to Iran.

Report informs minister is accompanied by a large delegation including businessmen.

The ways of development of bilateral relations will be discussed during the visit at the invitation of Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Minister, Mahmoud Vaezi.

During the meetings railway lines connecting two countries, simplifying banking operations,oil, development of relations in the fields of telecommunications and energy will be discussed.

In addition Shahin Mustafayev will also discuss with M. Vaezi the preparations for joint economic commission meeting to be held in the second half of this year in Tehran.