EBRD launches seminar to develop consulting business in Azerbaijan

Baku. December,3. REPORT.AZ/ Seminar on management of local consulting business, which was organized by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (ERBD) launched today in Baku.

Report informs referring the information given by ERBD Baku office, the seminar will last till December, 5 and will be attended by representatives of 15 consulting companies. The course, organized by ERBD and financed by European Union, covers issues on management of consulting business, creating of opportunities for local consultants and development of quality of services for consultants by the local companies in Azerbaijan.

The course was lectured by seminar teacher, invited from Saint-Petersburg Vladimir Chernyavsky in the framework of cooperation with Small Business Support Team.

Azerbaijani consultants have the potential to showcase their achievements, National Program Manager of Business Advisory Services of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Lala Rzayeva said.