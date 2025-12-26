Digital 90-day strategy designed for Azerbaijani goods in Türkiye

A strategy titled "First Digital Contact Strategy – the First 90 Days" has been developed to support Azerbaijani goods entering the Turkish market, said Sertac Celikbilek, partner at the legal and consulting company Kırca & Kırca, during an event in Baku titled "Access to the Turkish market: export, legal and practical aspects," According to Report.

He said the 90-day roadmap for successful entry into the Turkish market consists of three main stages. During the first 30 days, the focus is on brand presentation and building trust among the consumer audience. In the following 30 days, sales channels, advertising messages, and cooperation with influencers are tested to identify the most effective approaches. In the final 30-day stage, based on the results obtained, digital positioning is finalized and investments in the most successful channels are increased.

Celikbilek noted that, according to the strategy, Azerbaijani brands must clearly define their positioning before entering the Turkish market: "Having a Turkish-language website, being active on social media, and being available on retail platforms is not a choice, but a necessity. It is also essential to ensure product availability at sales points or in warehouses after advertising. Otherwise, negative consumer reactions may harm the brand's image. Cost analysis is also required. Since establishing a direct company in Türkiye involves high costs, properly building digital and logistics infrastructure at the initial stage will help ensure return on investment (ROI)."