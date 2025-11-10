Deputy PM: Azerbaijan, China actively promote co-op in digital economy, green energy, AI

Currently, more than 370 Chinese companies are operating in Azerbaijan, and China's total investment in Azerbaijan has exceeded $950 million.

Report informs that Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said this in an interview with People's Daily Online newspaper on the sidelines of the VIII China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"The parties have achieved significant results in areas such as green energy, smart energy networks, electric buses, and industrial parks. The areas of Azerbaijan-China cooperation are continuously expanding, and alongside traditional directions like trade, transport, energy, and agriculture, the parties are actively advancing cooperation in advanced fields such as digital economy, green energy, and artificial intelligence (AI). Currently, a number of Memoranda of Understanding have been signed on investment in the digital economy, smart logistics, Internet of Things, industrial digitalization, technological innovation, and personnel exchange," Mustafayev stated.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has identified digital transformation as an important direction for public administration, business development, and modernization of public services: "We intend to learn from China's advanced experience in digital economy, smart city construction, and green-low carbon development, and to further deepen the strategic cooperation between the two countries."

According to him, Azerbaijan-China relations are experiencing the best period in history, and Azerbaijan highly values economic cooperation with China:

"China is Azerbaijan's fourth largest trading partner and the largest source of imports. In January-September 2025, trade turnover between the two countries reached $3.4 billion, increasing by 28% compared to last year, which fully confirms that the economic and trade cooperation between the parties is continuously deepening and has great potential.

The CIIE makes an important contribution to the joint development and economic stability of countries. The CIIE exhibition not only stimulates global economic recovery but also provides strong support for building an open, inclusive, and beneficial international trade system. CIIE has already become an important platform and clear symbol of commitment to open cooperation and promotion of mutual benefit and win-win principles."

The deputy prime minister noted that Azerbaijan participated in this year's CIIE with a National Pavilion and commercial stand: "The National Pavilion presented Azerbaijan's latest achievements in tourism, innovation, green energy, industry, agriculture, and culture. The Made in Azerbaijan exposition showcased alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, confectionery products, hazelnuts, pomegranate juice, canned food, and other high-quality national products, attracting the attention of many visitors.

Participation in CIIE is of great importance for Azerbaijani companies to expand their sales channels in the Chinese market and increase international recognition of their products. Through this platform, our companies can deeply study Chinese consumer preferences and market trends, which creates conditions for more precise adaptation to the Chinese market; at the same time, it creates an opportunity to become familiar with Chinese legislation, customs policy, and logistics system, laying a solid foundation for future practical cooperation."

Within the CIIE framework, Mustafayev also participated in the presentation and international seminar of the World Openness Report 2025 at the VIII Hongqiao International Economic Forum. In his opinion, by promoting a high-level foreign openness policy, China makes an important contribution to the formation of a more inclusive and balanced global economic system.

"By remaining committed to open and inclusive policies and mutual benefit, China promotes the growth of international trade and helps strengthen the global value chain. The Belt and Road initiative has further strengthened connections in Eurasia and created favorable conditions for Azerbaijan to play the role of a regional logistics and transport hub," he noted.