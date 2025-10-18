Deloitte: Azerbaijani businesses expect greatest growth in construction, transport

Azerbaijani companies expect the greatest growth over the next five years to come in the construction and raw materials sectors, followed by transport and logistics, reads the Business Confidence Survey of Deloitte's ninth macroeconomic update "Business Outlook in Azerbaijan," Report informs.

According to the survey, 20% of companies expect the greatest growth in the construction and raw materials sector, while the same percentage expects transport and logistics. These are followed by telecommunications and media (15%), tourism (15%), agriculture (15%), manufacturing (7.5%), electricity and utilities (5%), and retail and services (2.5%).

Companies also view cyber threats as a top risk: 32.5% of respondents consider them serious, 27.5% consider them moderate, 30% consider them low, and only 10% believe cyber threats will not impact their operations.