    Delegation of Australian businessmen to visit Azerbaijan

    Visit is scheduled to be held on October 17-21

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of Australian businessmen will visit Baku. 

    Report was informed in the honorary consulate of Azerbaijan in Australia, the visit is planned to be organized on October 17-21.

    Currently, program is being prepared and the participants are determined. 

    During the visit, Australian businessmen will have an opportunity to get acquainted with economic opportunities, advantages of investing in Azerbaijan and industrial enterprises of the country.

