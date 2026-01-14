Customs authorities of Azerbaijan, Italy ink Declaration of Intent

The International Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee and the International Relations Department of the Customs and Monopolies Agency of Italy signed a Declaration of Intent, Report informs referring to the SCC.

The document was signed at a meeting today with a delegation led by Andrea Mazzella, head of the International Relations Department.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for developing cooperation between the customs authorities of Azerbaijan and Italy.

Risk management, combating violations of customs legislation, customs procedures implemented using artificial intelligence, and the possibility of exchanging experience between the customs authorities of the two countries in the field of e-commerce were also discussed.