Croatia may sell ships to Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Exports from Croatia to Azerbaijan amounted to 396 mln USD last year, which is more by 14% compared to the same period 2014.

Report informs, President of the Croatian Chamber of the Economy Luka Burilović said at the Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum.

According to him, last year the volume of import-export operations between the two countries was almost identical: "In 2015, Croatia imported goods worth 392 mln USD from Azerbaijan."

Vice-President of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK) for International and EU Affairs Zelimir Kramari noted that his country attaches great importance to the import and export relations with Azerbaijan: "We see great potential for cooperation in several areas. In particular, we can export ships to Azerbaijan".