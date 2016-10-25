 Top
    Croatia may sell ships to Azerbaijan

    Last year, Croatia's export to Azerbaijan increased by 14%

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Exports from Croatia to Azerbaijan amounted to 396 mln USD last year, which is more by 14% compared to the same period 2014. 

    Report informs, President of the Croatian Chamber of the Economy Luka Burilović said at the Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum.

    According to him, last year the volume of import-export operations between the two countries was almost identical: "In 2015, Croatia imported goods worth 392 mln USD from Azerbaijan."

    Vice-President of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK) for International and EU Affairs Zelimir Kramari noted that his country attaches great importance to the import and export relations with Azerbaijan: "We see great potential for cooperation in several areas. In particular, we can export ships to Azerbaijan".

