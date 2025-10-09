Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    On October 7, 2025, the inclusive dance theatre performance "How Much is Enough?", produced by DanceAbility Azerbaijan, was once again presented to audiences at the Samad Vurgun Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre.

    Created in response to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Azerbaijan in November 2024, How Much Is Enough? asks:

    How much do we really need?

    Why do we keep buying more?

    When did we stop caring what our clothes are made of?

    Every year, 92 million tons of textile waste are generated in the world. Over the past 15 years, the frequency of wearing a garment has dropped by 36%. "How Much is Enough?" is not just about clothing, it"s about waste, harm to the planet, labor, and the stories we wear.

    Through personal stories, shared memories, and inclusive artistic expression, the performance addresses urgent global issues such as fast fashion, overconsumption, and ecological impact.The project delivers powerful messages on the principles of the circular economy, organic textiles, cotton production, and sustainable consumption models.

    At the same time project truly brings inclusion to life - both on stage and in the audience. It ensures that everyone - including people with visual or hearing impairments, as well as neurodivergent individuals can experience the performance in an accessible way. To achieve this, the entire experience was designed to be accessible - including sign language interpretation, accessibility tools, and a specially designed touch tour for guests who are blind or have low vision.

    It is important to highlight that DanceAbility International (since 1987) and DanceAbility Azerbaijan (since 2017) have been making a sustainable impact on hundreds of thousands of individual lives and continue contributing to building a world that celebrates diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

    This dance theatre perfromance "How Much is Enough?" was made possible with the support of partners who share the vision of building a more inclusive, accessible, and environmentally conscious world - including the United Nations in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Textile Association, GiLTEX, Prime Cotton, John Patterson Events, Hillside, and Baku Kitchen Catering Company.

    İncəsənət vasitəsilə dəyişiklik: İqlim fəaliyyəti, inklüzivlik və müyəssərliyin kəsişdiyi nöqtə

