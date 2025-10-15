Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Cost of paid services in Azerbaijan up over 9%

    Business
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 17:06
    Cost of paid services in Azerbaijan up over 9%

    In January-September 2025, the cost of paid services rendered to the population in Azerbaijan grew by 9.1% year-on-year and exceeded 10.563 billion manats (just over $6.213 billion), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Legal entities accounted for approximately 7.943 billion manats (just over $4.672 billion), or 75.2% of the total cost of services.

    Each resident of the country used various paid services worth 1,031.6 manats ($606.82) on average, or 142.3 manats ($83.71) more than a year earlier.

    Azerbaijan paid services State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanda ödənişli xidmətlərin ümumi dəyəri 9 % artıb
    Общая стоимость платных услуг в Азербайджане выросла более чем на 9%

    Latest News

    18:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and S.Korea discuss military cooperation

    Military
    18:17

    Azerbaijan's public catering turnover rises by over 13%

    Business
    18:03

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with advisor to German chancellor

    Foreign policy
    18:00
    Photo

    Iranian vessels to participate in AZIREX-2025 joint exercise arrive in Azerbaijan

    Military
    17:44

    NGO Cooperation Forum to kick off in Khankandi on October 19

    Domestic policy
    17:41

    Minister: NATO intensifies intelligence activity near Russia-Belarus borders

    Other countries
    17:33

    Azerbaijan and Hungary hold first political consultations in Budapest

    Foreign policy
    17:24

    Greece's blocking of Türkiye's participation in SAFE harms EU interests

    Other countries
    17:17

    Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees 4.3% GDP growth in nine months of 2025

    Finance
    All News Feed