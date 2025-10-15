Cost of paid services in Azerbaijan up over 9%
Business
15 October, 2025
- 17:06
In January-September 2025, the cost of paid services rendered to the population in Azerbaijan grew by 9.1% year-on-year and exceeded 10.563 billion manats (just over $6.213 billion), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
Legal entities accounted for approximately 7.943 billion manats (just over $4.672 billion), or 75.2% of the total cost of services.
Each resident of the country used various paid services worth 1,031.6 manats ($606.82) on average, or 142.3 manats ($83.71) more than a year earlier.
