    Chamber of Appraisers awards companies of Global Media Group

    Business
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 17:01
    Chamber of Appraisers awards companies of Global Media Group

    The Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers has awarded certificates to Report Information Agency and Baku TV, which are part of Global Media Group, for their coverage of the chamber's activities over the past year.

    Report Information Agency and Baku TV were awarded during an official event dedicated to the first anniversary of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers' establishment and Appraisers' Professional Day.

    Officials from government agencies, chairs of committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, MPs, representatives of international organizations, and country appraisers participated in the ceremony.

    At the opening of the event, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers, Nusrat Ibrahimov, welcomed the participants and provided information about the work done by the chamber during the past period, as well as institutional and regulatory innovations implemented.

    The chairman noted that the chamber was established in accordance with the law on Appraisal Activity and plays an important role in the country's economic management system as an authorized body that carries out regulatory and supervisory functions in this field.

    In his speech, Ibrahimov also mentioned that in accordance with the digital transformation policy carried out in the country under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the chamber has been integrated into the my.gov.az portal, and all appraisal opinions and reports are now executed through a single electronic platform. He emphasized that this step represents significant progress in terms of transparency, accessibility, and efficiency.

    At the event, Milli Majlis committee chairs Zahid Oruj, Anar Isgandarov and Sadig Gurbanov, MPs, as well as heads of various government agencies, spoke, praising the institutional base formed by the chamber in a short time, the application of professional standards, and the work done to ensure orderly activity in the appraisal sector.

    Representatives and leaders of appraisal associations from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia also participated in the ceremony. Representatives of foreign countries shared their impressions regarding the structure created by the chamber within a year, the regulatory framework, and results achieved in the direction of international cooperation.

    As part of the event, an address to President Ilham Aliyev was adopted on behalf of the country's appraisers. The address put forward an initiative to establish November 30 as "Appraisers' Professional Day" to mark the Chamber's first anniversary and expressed gratitude to the head of state.

    After the official part concluded, the event continued with an informal section.

