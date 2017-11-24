Caspian Energy journal publishes investment rating of Azerbaijan regions

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ An extended investment rating of Azerbaijan regions published in the final issue of the Caspian Energy journal.

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to him, the rating will evaluate the economic indicators and investment results of the work over 65 district and cities of Azerbaijan. As there is no statistical data available on districts fully occupied by Armenia, no work was carried out over them. The fact of occupation was displayed separately, which will let once again inform the broad international readership of the journal about this vital issue.

The regions are ranked on 18 parameters divided into 6 groups: social-demographic indicators, social-economic situation, business climate, infrastructure, feel-good factor and agriculture.

“This issue of the Caspian Energy journal will be presented to the heads of state and government of the 70 countries of the world, as well as to the heads of public and transnational companies, leading international analytical centers, investment companies and rating agencies”, Telman Aliyev noted.

He added that along with the investment rating of 2017 the journal will publish articles and interviews of heads of enterprises operating actively in these regions.

He noted that each article and interview, published in this issue, can give extra momentum to attraction of investments into the development of regions of Azerbaijan and help with search of potential partners, consumers of goods and services provided in Azerbaijan”, Telman Aliyev emphasized.