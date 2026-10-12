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    Cambodia seeks closer trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 15:47
    Cambodia seeks closer trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Cambodia hopes to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan and relevant chambers of commerce to promote business contacts, improve access to market information and address practical issues where necessary, Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul saidat the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, Report informs.

    She emphasized that the shared goal of both countries is to create favorable and supportive business conditions, enabling entrepreneurs to explore new opportunities and establish sustainable, long-term commercial partnerships.

    "That is why I highly value the active participation of our private sector today. Their business knowledge, initiative and practical experience are indispensable in identifying opportunities that governments alone might overlook. The insights gained through such exchanges will also help determine how our ministry can more effectively support bilateral trade," the minister said.

    Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Kambocalı nazir Azərbaycan ilə biznes əlaqələrini inkişaf etdirməyə çağırıb
    Министр торговли Камбоджи выступила за развитие бизнес-связей с Азербайджаном
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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