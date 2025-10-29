Belarus pays special attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan in pharmaceuticals

Belarus considers cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of pharmaceuticals one of the promising areas of partnership, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Natalia Petkevich said while answering a question from a Report correspondent in Aghdam.

According to her, this sector receives particular attention within bilateral cooperation.

"We are currently giving this topic our closest attention because it has entered a new stage, and there are points of convergence," the deputy prime minister said.

Petkevich also emphasized that there is a shared understanding between Baku and Minsk on what needs to be done to launch joint pharmaceutical production. "We have much to offer each other; therefore, we discussed the creation of joint production of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment, as well as the manufacture of other healthcare-related goods for Azerbaijan," she noted.

The deputy prime minister added that a number of issues between the two countries have already been worked out, and in the near future, the sides will "move toward a concrete project."