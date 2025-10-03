Bayraktar begins local drone production in Azerbaijan

Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan LLC, a subsidiary of Türkiye's Baykar Makina, has launched the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The production is being carried out at the Sumgayit Industrial Park, managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.

For now, the UAVs are intended for the domestic market.

Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan was granted resident status at the industrial park in May 2025. The company was officially registered by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy in 2022. Its legal address is located at Zarifa Aliyeva Street 115, Nasimi district, Baku. The company's charter capital is 1.7 million manats ($1 million), and its legal representative is Huseyn Topuz, Baykar Makina's field coordinator.

Baykar Makina is known for manufacturing Bayraktar drones, which were widely used by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the 2020 Patriotic War. The creator of the Bayraktar UAVs, Selcuk Bayraktar, also serves as the Chief Technology Officer of Baykar Savunma.