Bank VTB Azerbaijan discusses new project with Industry and Energy Ministry

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) provided negotiations with several large Indian companies for purchase of equipments and devices necessary for production of sun energy, Report üas told by the press-service of the bank.

Sun panels are considered for personal exploitation and may be fixed at living apartments as an alternative energy source. For purchase of such panels, Bank VTB Azerbaijan will give credit loans to customers, as it also agreed by negotiations.

According to Chairman of Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) Yuri Yakovlev, setting up of sun panels in Azerbaijan is important for energy supply.