Baku to host first international conference on Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The conference organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication will be held in Baku on 19 October.

Report informs, the conference will focus on the concept of development digital hubs, cooperation in the field of application of electronic signatures and mutual recognition. The new solutions to simplify export procedures, issuing electronic signatures for non-residents, online company formation and management and for electronic banking and finance sector will presented by speakers.

Within the framework of the conference will be signed the Memorandums of Understanding between the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Russia's “Gazinformservis”, "UTS GIS" and Poland's “Asseco Data System” which is accredited verification center for EU member states for cooperation in fields of trans-border exchange of legal electronic documents, as well as mutual recognition of electronic signatures.

The representatives of business community from the Russia, Estonia, USA, Poland, Switzerland, Afghanistan, China, Morocco, Ukraine and representatives of international organizations World Bank, UNDP, European Union Commission, as well as public institutions and public organizations of the Azerbaijan Republic will participate in the event.