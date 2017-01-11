Baku to host Azerbaijani-Czech business forum

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 17, Baku will host Azerbaijani-Czech business forum, as a part of a visit of the delegation, led by Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jan Mládek to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AzPromo), the business forum will be organized by "Azpromo", supported by the Ministry of Economy.

The event will be attended by Czech companies, engaged in the field of agriculture and food industry, finance, insurance, energy, logistics, construction, law, petroleum chemistry, machine-building, glass production and other areas. Registration for the forum will start at the Baku Business Center (Neftchilar Avenue, 32) on January 17 at 11:00.

The companies, interested in participating in the forum, are asked to send first name, last name and position of their representative to the AzPromo via phone or e-mail within a short period of time (tel.: (012) 598 01 47/48 or (012) 437 11 42, internal - 123; e-mail: anuriyev@azpromo.az).