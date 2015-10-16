Baku to host an event "Taste Latvia"

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ On November 24-27, Baku will host the event "Taste Latvia", which will present the products produced in Latvia.

Report informs, the event will be held with the organizational support of the Latvian Investment and Development Agency (LIAA). During the event, the Latvian and Azerbaijani businessmen will be able to establish contacts with each other, a round table to be held.

Besides, to attent the event, Latvian economics minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola to visit Azerbaijan.

In 2014 trade turnover between Latvia and Azerbaijan amounted to 31 mln. Euros, which makes 0.2% of Latvian total exports. Azerbaijan exported goods and services of 5.4 mln. Euros, while Latvia exported to Azerbaijan goods and services of 25.6 mln. Euros.