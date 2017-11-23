Baku inaugurates Millers Oils Azerbaijan complex

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Opening ceremony of the Millers Oils Azerbaijan LLC production complex, jointly established by the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and British Millers Oils Ltd., has been held at ANAS High Tech Park ("YT Park") today.

Report informs, speaking at the opening ceremony, ANAS President Akif Alizade said that this opening is a very significant event in the 70-year history of the Academy.

"Establishment of Millers Oils Azerbaijan LLC is another step towards this activity of the Academy", A. Alizade added.

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carol Crofts made a speech at the ceremony and noted that British companies are one of the most active investors in Azerbaijan and wished success to the new production complex.

Millers Oils Ltd. Managing Director Jamie Ryan and other government officials also made speeches at the opening ceremony.