Baku hosts orientation day for third wave of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program

An orientation day for the third wave of the Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program has been held in Baku, aimed at fostering project-based thinking, leadership skills and initiatives with social impact.

Report informs via local media that the event introduced participants to the program"s roadmap, including its core components: training modules, mentoring support, project development and practical implementation.

Program Director Leyla Seyidzada said the scientific legacy of Azad Mirzajanzada - who made an exceptional contribution to the development of Azerbaijani science - remains closely aligned with modern scientific and practical approaches. She presented the programme"s goals and the stages of development awaiting participants.

It was noted that around 60% of participants in the third wave come from regions including Khankandi, Lankaran, Guba, Mingachevir and Ganja, reflecting strong nationwide interest and accessibility.

Member of Parliament Hijran Huseynova highlighted the importance of lifelong learning, personal development and the acquisition of modern knowledge and skills in strengthening human capital, noting the program"s significant contribution to this process.

Associate Professor Vusala Muradova of Lankaran State University shared personal reflections on Mirzajanzada, saying his scientific principles remain relevant to today"s challenges.

Tughra Musayeva, Head of the Innovation Department at Pasha Holding and a graduate of the technical-humanitarian lyceum founded by Mirzajanzada, described how her years of study shaped her professional outlook and shared strategic development approaches with participants.

Winners of previous program waves also addressed the audience, presenting their journeys from idea to implementation and offering practical advice.

The event also introduced a multifunctional digital management platform based on Notion, designed to ensure continuous interaction between participants and mentors and to improve project and learning management.

Registration for the Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program remains open.