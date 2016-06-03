Baku hosts meeting of heads of customs services of Turkic-speaking countries

Baku. 3 June. On REPORT.AZ/ Today, the V meeting of heads of Turkic-speaking countries of the Council for Customs Cooperation in Baku will focus on the expansion of cargo along the Silk Road. Report informs, Chairman of the State Customs Service Aydin Aliyev said.

According to him, the meeting was attended by the governors of customs services of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, as well as the Cooperation Council Secretary General.

"In August, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will play host to meetings of the working group. Inspections of customs checkpoints and submission of proposals will be held in both countries. Also is planned to sign a four-way protocol", said A.Aliyev.