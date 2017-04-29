Baku hosting meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey Businessmen Association

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, session of next general meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Businessmen and Industrialists Public Association (TÜIB) is being held.

Report informs, along with businessmen, the event is attended by MPs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, deputy ministers and other officials.

After playing anthems of the two countries, official opening ceremony of the event was organized. The event was opened by Chairman of the Association Executive Board Ali Ihsan Genç.

A.I.Genç spoke about reforms carried out in Azerbaijan and said that great changes are being observed in Azerbaijan: "Customs reforms since the beginning of 2016 have opened up new opportunities for businessmen. Tax reforms are also of importance for entrepreneurs. Changes in non-cash payments create some difficulties for entrepreneurs. We will present our proposals to the Milli Majlis. If the proposal is legalized, very good, if not we will continue further".