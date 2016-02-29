Baku Business Factory hosts seminar 'Startup and Tax Regulation'

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Business Factory (BBF) continues its activities related to increase business knowledge of youth.

Report informs, for this purpose, seminar entitled 'Startup and Tax Regulation' has been organized in the organization's office for persons intending to engage in startups and business.

Main topic of the seminar was related with legal processes required to establish business, rules and methods for tax and accounting works of newly established countries and such other legal regulations. Purpose of the seminar was to provide necessary knowledge to the youth for proper implementation of all works required from legal viewpoint while launching their business.

The training has been held by the founder and head of the 'Azores Academy' Orkhan Azakhov.

Besides the startups registered at 'Baku Business Factory', other interested persons have also attended the seminar.

"Baku Business Factory" (BBF) was established by Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.

Baku Business Factory (BBF) is located in the city center on 203 Street Nizami Street, the 3rd floor of AF Business House. BBF's official website:www.bbf.az.