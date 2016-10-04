"Bakı Yükavtonəqliyyat" shareholders to elect a new Director General

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Shareholders of the "Bakı Yükavtonəqliyyat" OJSC will hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 6, at 11:00 Baku time.

According to the information, the meeting will be held in block 1058, Tbilisi Avenue, Nasimi district, Baku.

Agenda of the meeting includes discussion of the Company's financial and economic activities for the year 2015 and approval of the annual balance sheet, election of a single executive body (Director General), approval of the company's charter in a new edition and other issues.

It is important for all the shareholders to participate in the general meeting with the identity document.