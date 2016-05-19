Bakcell introduces new internet bundles for kids

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has announced the launch of brand new internet bundles, aimed at providing a safe internet browsingfor kids. Thanks to new Internet bundles offered by Bakcell and the “Internet Filtering Service” offered by Enginet, Bakcell customers will be able to ensure safe internet browsingfor their kids, Report was told in the Bakcell press service.

Websense filtering system deployed by Enginet,limits access to 18 million websites on the 90thematic groups, which contain information considered to be harmful for children. Bypurchasing Safe Internet BundlesBakcell customers will be able to protect their kids from the following content, by filtering web pages that they visit:

Adult Material: Adult Content, Lingerie and Swimsuit, Nudity &Sex, Sex Education

Drugs: Abused Drugs, Marijuana, Prescribed Medications, Supplements and Unregulated Compounds

Gambling

Illegal or Questionable

Militancy and Extremist

Parked Domain

Racism and Hate

Tasteless

Violence

Weapons

User-Defined: Blocked (Custom)

“Naturally, if properly used, theinternet is very useful for development of children and today it isa very important part of the education system. However, as parents we cannot always control how our children use the internet. There are lots of content in the internet which we don’t want our kids to have access to. Taking this into consideration, providing an opportunity for parents to filter unwanted web pages to protect their kids from negative content on the internet is becoming very important. This is where our new bundles come to the stage.Bakcell andEnginet are pleased to offer Safe Internet Bundlesdesigned for alarge segment of our customers. We believe that parents who want their children to view only safe content on the internet, will find this offer very attractive” , says Fedja Hadzic, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Bakcell.

“As a socially responsible corporate citizen, Bakcell always pays special attention to development of children, their education and integration to society. Our “Bakcell Stars” CSR program contributes to education of hundreds of children each year, to provide a better life for them in future. Offering safe internet solution for kids is a part of such activities”, adds Bakcell CMSO.

In order to protect your children from the above-mentioned unwanted content you need to obtain Safe Internet Bundles offered by Bakcell by simplydialing *134*10#YES or by sending an SMS with text“10” to number 5934. The price of a 10 GB safe internet bundle is 10 AZN. This package can be used on any device, such as a mobile phone or a laptop.

Upon the activation process, your mobile internet bundle will be automatically filtered by the system for unwanted content.

“The importance of protecting children from all possible threats on the Internet is unquestionable. This kind of product is a “must-have” in the portfolio of any telecom operator. The internetmay be no less dangerous than the real world: it has its own crime, hooliganism, harmfulness, pornography, all kinds of perversions, aggressive materials and socially dangerous content and even web pages dedicatedto suicide. These kinds of threats can cause seriousphysical and psychological harm. This issue becomes more and more important in recent years due to agrowing penetration of mobile devices. Children use variousdevices, starting from primary school and sometimes even during the pre-school age. How can you leave a child alone with the virtual world which is the real threat? Either forbid or protect. It is almost impossible to forbid due to the fact that these technologies have become part of our lives, so it is necessary to regulate and protect, this is the only true way”, says Aydin Asgarov, Chief Commerce Officer, Enginet.