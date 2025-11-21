AZSTAND holds panel session at Azerbaijan's pavilion at COP30

AZSTAND held a panel session at Azerbaijan's pavilion at COP30.

Report informs, citing the State Service for Antimonopoly Supervision and Consumer Market Control, that the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) organized a panel session titled "Shaping a Green Future Through Standards" at the national pavilion during COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

Participants discussed the role of international standards in supporting climate initiatives, reducing emissions, and improving efficiency in areas such as water resources and food technologies.

The importance of expanding cooperation between standardization bodies and government agencies to promote sustainable practices was also emphasized.