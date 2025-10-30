Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    AZPROMO to launch franchise projects for local brands

    Business
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 12:21
    AZPROMO to launch franchise projects for local brands

    Franchise-based development projects for local brands are set to be launched in Azerbaijan, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said during the Eurasia Franchise Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    The deputy director stated that AZPROMO actively promotes the export of national products and services, with particular focus on helping brands enter international markets: "We maintain close cooperation with the Azerbaijan Franchise Association and other relevant institutions in this direction."

    Hajili added that a new project aimed at developing local brands through franchise models will be implemented in the near future: "In addition to exporting national products and services, one of our top priorities is to ensure that our brands are introduced to global markets in a transparent and efficient manner. To achieve this, it's essential for both public institutions and the private sector to be actively involved. We are ready to cooperate with associations as well as directly with entrepreneurs."

    AZPROMO Azerbaijan franchise projects Eurasian Franchise Forum Tural Hajili
    AZPROMO: Yerli brendlərin françayzinq layihələrinin icrasına başlanacaq
    AZPROMO запускает франчайзинговые проекты для азербайджанских брендов

    Latest News

    13:10

    Bob Blackman: UK trust in Azerbaijan shown by arms embargo lift - INTERVIEW

    Domestic policy
    13:10
    Photo

    Modern architectural approach used in new residential complex in Zangilan

    Infrastructure
    12:55

    MP: No disease will remain outside mandatory health insurance coverage

    Health
    12:42

    Armenia, Germany agree to enhance defense cooperation

    Region
    12:35

    QazTrade plans to enter third-country markets jointly with AzExport - EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    12:34

    3 million tourists visited Georgia in 3Q2025

    Region
    12:27

    Azerbaijan considering US request to join Gaza mission

    Foreign policy
    12:21

    AZPROMO to launch franchise projects for local brands

    Business
    12:19

    Fund: Corridor development to open up new opportunities for Azerbaijan to diversify its economy

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed