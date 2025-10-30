AZPROMO to launch franchise projects for local brands

Franchise-based development projects for local brands are set to be launched in Azerbaijan, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said during the Eurasia Franchise Forum in Baku, Report informs.

The deputy director stated that AZPROMO actively promotes the export of national products and services, with particular focus on helping brands enter international markets: "We maintain close cooperation with the Azerbaijan Franchise Association and other relevant institutions in this direction."

Hajili added that a new project aimed at developing local brands through franchise models will be implemented in the near future: "In addition to exporting national products and services, one of our top priorities is to ensure that our brands are introduced to global markets in a transparent and efficient manner. To achieve this, it's essential for both public institutions and the private sector to be actively involved. We are ready to cooperate with associations as well as directly with entrepreneurs."