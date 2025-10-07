AZHAB Forum 2025 kicks off in Baku to boost halal industry ties

The Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum 2025 has officially opened in Baku, Report informs.

Organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, the two-day event focuses on the theme "Halal industry as a source of resilience in a rapidly changing world."

The forum aims to foster investment and trade partnerships, promote experience exchange, and attract foreign investment to Azerbaijan. It brings together representatives from local and international institutions, industry experts, entrepreneurs, academia, and international organizations.

AZHAB Forum 2025 includes both a conference and an exhibition. Conference sessions will cover traditional halal sectors such as finance and tourism, as well as emerging topics like green transition, women's role in business, and halal business management. A major highlight will be the official launch of the OIC-SMENET new network under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to support SMEs.

The exhibition segment will showcase products and services from Azerbaijani and international companies. Compared to last year's 30 participants, the 2025 expo is expected to be larger in scale and broader in international participation. Company registration for exhibition slots is still ongoing.

The exhibition offers companies a platform to showcase their products, find partners, reach potential customers, explore export opportunities, and stay updated on halal industry trends and standards.

In addition, the Islamic Chamber of Commerce Halal Services will host a two-day seminar titled "Think Halal: Essentials Every Business Should Know." The seminar will provide insights into halal business models, certification standards, and international market access. An Expert Corner will offer personalized halal certification consultations for forum participants.